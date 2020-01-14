2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC junks curative pleas of two death row convicts, paves way for execution of all four on 22 Jan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the curative petition of two of the four death row convicts – Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh. Finding "no merit" in the curative plea, the last judicial resort available for redressal of grievances, the apex court cleared the way for the execution of the four convicts on 22 January at 7 am in Delhi's Tihar Jail premises.

The only option now available to the convicts is that they can file a mercy petition before the President, reported Bar and Bench.

#BREAKING - Supreme Court clears the way for execution, dismisses curative petition by 2 convicts. 5-judge bench finds no merit in the curative plea by Vinay, Mukesh.@utkarsh_aanand with details#JusticeForNirbhayapic.twitter.com/Knq4Z7W9it — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 14, 2020

A five-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, Rohinton Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan pronounced the verdict in the chambers after they took up the matter around 1.45 pm.

The verdict of the top court was delivered after the parents of the victim moved the court seeking to expedite the procedure to hang all the four convicts.

The duo had moved a curative petition in the apex court after a Delhi court issued a death warrant in their name and announced 22 January as the date of their execution. Besides them, two other convicts named – Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh are also slated to be executed on the same day.

On 16 December 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally raped in a moving bus in South Delhi by six people. The woman had boarded the nearly empty bus in Munirka in South Delhi along with her male friend on her way back home on 16 December that year. After raping and brutalising the woman and beating her friend, the assailants had thrown them out of the bus.

After receiving initial treatment in New Delhi for a few days, she was shifted to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she succumbed on 29 December, 2012.

Six people were arrested in the case, including a minor. During the trial, the driver of the bus was found dead in his cell. The Juvenile Justice Board found the minor guilty of gangrape and murder and awards three years term at a probation home.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions filed by three of the accused – Mukesh, Vinay and Pawan. The fourth convict, Akshay's review petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court in December, 2019.

