EXCLUSIVE #WATCH: This is EXACTLY how Supertech twin-towers will come down

The now-infamous twin towers of Supertech Emerald Court–‘Apex’ and ‘Ceyane’ –in Sector 93 of Noida, which were initially planned to have 40 floors, but stopped at 32 as the matter went into litigation with 915 flats and 21 shops, will be demolished under a Supreme Court diktat on May 22.

We bring to you, an almost similar blast, which brought down a building in South Africa–Bank of Lisbon– that was almost the same in all respects to the twin-towers. Incidentally, the very experts that blew up the former are also the ones lending their hand to raze the Supertech towers to the ground.

WATCH the video here:

Edifice Engineering, the company that will be conducting the controlled blast to demolish the towers, are collaborating with South African firm Jet Demolitions Private Limited that has extensive expertise in such implosions. Jet Demolitions won several awards for bringing down safely the 108-metre-tall ‘Bank of Lisbon’ building in Johannesburg in 2019. It was a world record.

The building had been rendered structurally unviable after a major fire in 2018. It was situated within 7.8 metres of the closest neighboring building in a densely populated and inhabited area.

The twin-towers in Noida are 103 metres tall and the closest building—Aster 2 tower of Emerald Court—is 8 metres away.

Edifice estimates that nearly 2500-4000 kg of explosives will be needed for bringing down the two towers. Jet Demolitions had used 920 kg of explosives in 2,363 holes in the Bank of Lisbon implosion.

The test blast for the demolition will be conducted on April 10 at 2.30pm. The test blast is needed to assess the quality of concrete to help determine the exact quantity of explosives required for the final implosion.

Earlier, the tallest buildings demolished in India were 60-metre-high in Maradu, Kerala.

Nearly 300 workers are engaged on the site. They have to drill 7,000 holes of about two-metre size each for inserting the shock tubes for which 24 machines have been deployed using the water drilling technique.

In effect, the company has to drill 14,000 metres or 14 kilometres length of holes in the entire building.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.