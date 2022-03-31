EXCLUSIVE | Muslims want to paralyse puja in Karnataka temples after Hijab row, we only want temples to follow the law: VHP

It has always been the plot of liberals in India to castigate the Hindus and push them in the corner by creating ‘anti-Hindu narratives’, said VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain

After Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Twitter appeal to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai to intervene in the controversy over the ban Muslim vendors on the premises of Hindu temples in the state, RSS-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday put the onus of the controversy squarely on Muslim traders and vendors, questioning the motives of “liberals”.

“This matter has snowballed into a controversy as it is the extension of Hijab row in Karnataka. It was the Muslim community that downed their shutters in the wake of the High Court decision to ban Hijab from schools and colleges. Their shops outside temples boycotted the sale of puja items. This was a deliberate attempt to sabotage and paralyse puja in temples. It is then that we told temple administrations that it was the law that non-Hindus should not be allowed to have shops or stalls outside Hindu temples,” VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain told Firstpost.

“We have not started this row. It was the pro-Hijab crowd that killed Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga for opposing Hijab in Karnataka educational institutes. The Islamic jihadists have started this,” he added.

Reacting to Shaw’s tweet, Jain said it has always been the plot of liberals in India to castigate the Hindus and push them in the corner by creating “anti-Hindu narratives”.

“They wanted the entire message of The Kashmir Files to go haywire and fizzle out by fashioning a narrative of secularism. They have constantly done this for years with the help of a section of the media. But, no more. Hindus will not be taken for a ride; they are in no mood to heed such narrative and anti-Hindu discourse building. Why have these people not pointed at the fact that no non-Hindu shrine in India has Hindu vendors or shopkeepers nor do they employ Hindus.

“Hindus are no more ready to become sacrificial lambs on the altar of secularism.”

Jain also drew attention to several non-Hindus who are part of several Hindu shrine boards in India. “All around the world it is accepted doctrine that only co-religionists are given place in shrines and sacred places associated with a particular religion; in all Muslim and Christian places; not in Hindus though. There are several Muslims associated with the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board to the extent that Abdul Rahman Antulay, a Muslim was the chairperson of the famous Siddhi Vinaya Temple trust.”

On Wednesday, Shaw had tweeted: “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow suc communal exclusion-If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership…” She appealed to Chief Minister BS Bommai to intervene in the matter to “resolve this growing religious divide”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.