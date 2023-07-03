India

Excise policy scam: Delhi HC dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Manish Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage

FP Staff July 03, 2023 15:24:26 IST
Excise policy scam: Delhi HC dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Delhi's ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia who was arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy.

Related Articles

Delhi

Delhi liquor policy case: CBI raids 21 locations including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence

Delhi

Delhi liquor policy scam: CBI raids on AAP leaders ploy to finish Arvind Kejriwal, says Raghav Chadha

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage.

Besides Sisodia, the Delhi High Court also dismissed the bail petitions of Vijay Nair, ex-communication in charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Abhishek Boinpally (Hyderabad-based businessman), Binoy Babu Binoy, (manager with a liquor company M/S Pernod Ricard).

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and excise minister, was first arrested by the CBI on 26 February for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then.

The high court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on 30 May.

He was arrested on 9 March in the case lodged by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on 17 November, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 03, 2023 15:24:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Manish Sisodia slams BJP, accuses of 'orchestrating anarchy across country'
Politics

Manish Sisodia slams BJP, accuses of 'orchestrating anarchy across country'

Taking a political jibe, he also suggested that bulldozers should be used at BJP's office

Delhi excise scam: BJP accuses AAP of doing 'pressure politics' ahead of Manish Sisodia's questioning by CBI
India

Delhi excise scam: BJP accuses AAP of doing 'pressure politics' ahead of Manish Sisodia's questioning by CBI

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for questioning on 17 October in the alleged Delhi excise scam 2021-22

Special court had issued search warrant against Manish Sisodia on 18 August
India

Special court had issued search warrant against Manish Sisodia on 18 August

The CBI has conducted a raid at the house of Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy