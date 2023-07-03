The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia who was arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma refused to grant relief to Sisodia, saying he is not entitled to bail at this stage.

Besides Sisodia, the Delhi High Court also dismissed the bail petitions of Vijay Nair, ex-communication in charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Abhishek Boinpally (Hyderabad-based businessman), Binoy Babu Binoy, (manager with a liquor company M/S Pernod Ricard).

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and excise minister, was first arrested by the CBI on 26 February for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then.

The high court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on 30 May.

He was arrested on 9 March in the case lodged by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on 17 November, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

