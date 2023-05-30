Excise policy scam: Delhi HC denies bail to Manish Sisodia, says ‘evidence tampering can't be ruled out’

Excise policy scam: The Delhi high court on Tuesday denied bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the alleged excise policy scam in the national capital.

A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma pronounced the judgment, saying that the petitioner being an influential person, the tampering of the evidence cannot be ruled out as most of the witnesses are public servants.

Details awaited.