Excise policy scam: Delhi HC denies bail to Manish Sisodia, says ‘evidence tampering can't be ruled out’
The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.
Excise policy scam: The Delhi high court on Tuesday denied bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the alleged excise policy scam in the national capital.
A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma pronounced the judgment, saying that the petitioner being an influential person, the tampering of the evidence cannot be ruled out as most of the witnesses are public servants.
Details awaited.
Related Articles
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AAP introduced new excise policy to benefit liquor mafia, says Delhi BJP chief
Manish Sisodia had in a tweet this morning said that CBI officials had arrived at his residence and had begun searches
Stung by Partha Chatterjee, Anubrata Mondal cases, TMC comes in solidarity with AAP
The raids in Delhi were conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
‘Delhi liquor scam’: What are the charges against Manish Sisodia?
According to the report submitted to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena and CM of Delhi, Sisodia allegedly made changes to the excise policy without the approval of the LG, such as allowing a waiver of Rs. 144.36 crores on tendered licence fee on account of the COVID-19 pandemic