Ex Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala passes classes 10 and 12 at 87

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala has cleared his classes 10 and 12 exams at the age of 87, according to several media reports.

Chautala on Tuesday received his marksheets from the Haryana board in Chandigarh.

According to a report by news agency Asia Net Newsable, the INLD supremo arrived on Monday as the chief guest to commemorate Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap's 428th birth anniversary.

When Haryana Education Board officials arrived in Bhiwani, they respectfully handed over the former chief minister's class 10th and 12th marksheets.

Chautala scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in his Class 10 examination last year, India.com said in a report.

In 2021, Chautala had appeared for Class 12 examinations under the Haryana Open Board. However, his result was withheld on 5 August because he had not yet passed a Class 10 English exam. In order to get his Class 12 result released, he sat for the Class 10 exam.

On reaching the examination centre, Chautala told the media, “I am a student – no comments.” He did not answer any political questions. After saying this, the 86-year-old went to write his paper, India.com said in its report.