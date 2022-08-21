Ex-BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja clarifies 'Ab tak humne 5 maare hain' remark, alleges Muslims protected by Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja said that he has told his workers to catch hold of people indulging in cow smuggling and hand them over to police

New Delhi: Former BJP MLA from Rajasthan Gyan Dev Ahuja on Sunday issued a clarification on his controversial comment - "we've killed five so far" - and said that he has told his workers to catch hold of people indulging in cow smuggling and hand them over to police. "Won't take law into my hands," he added.

He further claimed that Muslims are being shielded by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Muslims are being protected by Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot. I have told my workers that those found smuggling cow should be caught and if they try to escape they should be thrashed and handed over to police. Won't take law into my hands," Ahuja said.

The clarification comes a day after a purported video clip of Ahuja went viral where he was allegedly seen admitting his supporters have "lynched five people".

In the clip shared on Saturday by Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Twitter, Ahuja is seen making a comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a people present there to launch a protest agitation against the lynching of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini.

Saini was allegedly lynched by members of the Mev Muslim community last Sunday in Govindgarh town on suspicion of tractor theft. He succumbed during treatment at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital on Monday.

An FIR was launched against the BJP leader in connection with his remarks that were captured in the video.

Sharing the video, Dotasra said the statement by Ahuja has exposed the BJP’s true face. “What more proof is needed of the BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of the BJP has been exposed,” he added.

Ahuja in his defence said that he was sitting with a local RSS leader who suggested that an agitation should be initiated to protest the lynching of Saini.

In the video shared by the Congress, Ahuja interrupted the leader and said, "We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone."

"I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail,” he added.

At least two incidents have taken place in Alwar in the recent years where cow vigilantes attacked people of Mev community on allegation of cow smuggling.

On 1 April, 2017, 55-year-old Pehlu Khan was lynched in Behror. Similarly, on 20 July, 2018, Rakbar Khan died after being thrashed in Lawandi village in Alwar’s Ramgarh on suspicion of cow smuggling.

With inputs from agencies

