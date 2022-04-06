Ex-Amnesty India head Aakar Patel says he was not allowed to leave for US from Bengaluru airport

Patel took to Twitter and said that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation

Former Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel was stopped from leaving India at the Bengaluru Airport on Wednesday after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Patel took to Twitter and said that he was on a LOC in connection with a case filed against Amnesty India International by the CBI.

"Immigration says CBI has put me on the list why @PMOIndia," Patel said in a tweet, tagging the prime minister's office.

CBI officer called to say I am on the Look-Out Circular because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) April 6, 2022

Patel, however, said that a Gujarat court had granted him permission to travel to the US. The court’s ruling shared by Patel showed that the judge had ordered his passport to be returned and allowed him to travel to the US between 1 March and 30 May.

The CBI had filed a case against Amnesty International India and three of its associate organisations in November, 2019, following a complaint lodged by the Home Ministry for alleged violation of the provision of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI alleged that the Indians for Amnesty International Trust and the Amnesty International India Private Limited were then formed in 2012-’13 and 2013-’14 to “escape the FCRA [Foreign Contribution Regulation Act] route”.

The case was registered against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF) and others.

