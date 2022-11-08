'Everything is fair in love': Rajasthan teacher undergoes gender reassignment surgery, marries student
The teacher has also changed name and is now known as Aarav Kuntal. He said that he had always wished to change his gender
Jaipur: Love knows no limit, this saying has been proved right by a school teacher from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur who changed her gender by undergoing a sex reassignment surgery to marry one her female students.
Rajasthan teacher changes gender, becomes male to marry student
A resident of Deeg, Meera, posted as a physical education teacher at Government Secondary School, Nagla, met her student and love Kalpana Fouzdar, who was studying in the same school, during classes and fell in love.
Both of them wanted to get married but the only obstacle that was stopping them was that they were of the same gender. It was in December 2019, Meera decided to go for the gender change and after registering multiple times, she finally underwent gender-affirming surgery. On 4 November, they both got married.
Meera has also changed her name and is now known as Aarav Kuntal. News agency ANI quoted Aarav saying that he had always wished to change his gender.
Kalpana also expressed her full support for Kuntal. She said, “I loved him from the start. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went with him for the surgery.”
Everything fair in love
Talking to media, Aarav said, “Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender.”
Kalpana is a state level kabaddi player and is reportedly travelling to Dubai in January for an international kabaddi tournament.
Bharatpur, Rajasthan | Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to become a male & marry a student
“I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019,” says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender pic.twitter.com/S70JGrprwr
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 8, 2022
How they fell in love?
Talking about how he fell in love with Kalpana, Aarav said that they began interacting whenever they crossed each other on the school playground. He said he always wanted to be a boy.
"I was born a girl but I always thought I was a boy. I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," Aarav said.
Both the families are happy with the marriage.
What is gender reassignment surgery?
Gender change surgery, which is also called gender reassignment surgery (GRS) or gender confirmation surgery (GCS), refers to procedures that help people transition to their self-identified gender. It alters a transgender or transsexual person's physical appearance and sexual characteristics to resemble those associated with their identified gender.
Such surgeries are not uncommon in India.
With inputs from agencies
