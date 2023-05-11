Every working hour, UP-ites drink almost Rs 10 crore of alcohol

People in Uttar Pradesh are gulping down liquor worth Rs 115 crore on a daily basis. The state excise department has stated that this is almost a 35 per cent increase from two years ago. Previously, people in UP consumed liquor worth Rs 85 crore per day.

According to the excise department, people in Noida and Ghaziabad consumed more alcohol than anyone.

The districts that led the chart in terms of heavy liquor sales include – Noida and Ghaziabad (Rs 13-14 crore daily), Agra (Rs 12-13 crore each day), Meerut (around Rs 10 crore every day), Lucknow (Rs 10-12 crore in a day), Kanpur (Rs 8-10 crore per day), and Varanasi (Rs 6-8 crore each day), reported The Hindustan Times.

A senior excise department official, according to HT, said that there are several districts in the state where alcohol worth Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore is being consumed in a day.

Around Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore liquor is being sold in each district every day.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, district excise officer, Prayagraj, spoke about the increase of liquor sale, and said, according to HT, that there are multiple factors resulting in the growth of revenue, which include higher social acceptability, improvement in standard of living among the consumers, and effective check on smuggling of liquor, among others. All this has had a positive impact on liquor sales.

Media reports suggest that UP excise department generated Rs 41,250 crore revenue during FY 2022-23. This was 14 per cent higher than the previous year.

With inputs from agencies

