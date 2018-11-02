Etah honour killing: UP woman's father, relatives pour kerosene on boyfriend, set him on fire; two arrested

Uttar Pradesh: A youth was allegedly set ablaze by a woman's relatives over suspicion that he eloped with her. The incident took place in Gevar Asadullah village of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

The incident took place in Aliganj police station limits on Wednesday when the man, identified as Narendra Shakya, was called by the girl's relative at their house and was later tied and set ablaze. The woman has been missing for a few days. Shakya, who sustained over 90 percent burn injuries, is admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment.

The police have arrested two people and registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). "A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. The victim has been admitted to the hospital. We have arrested two accused in the case. Police are also trying to arrest other accused who are absconding," said Etah Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar.