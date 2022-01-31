ESIC IMO recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 1,100 posts; check direct link here

The recruitment process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer Grade-II (Allopathic) consists of two states - written examination followed by an interview round

The last date to apply for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) posts is today, 31 January. Interested applicants can visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) - http://esic.nic.in and apply for the vacancies before 11.59 pm.

ESIC IMO recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of ESIC - http://esic.nic.in

On the homepage, search for Insurance Medical Officer application link and click on it

Register on the portal and follow the application process

Fill the ESIC IMO recruitment form and pay the fee, then click on the submit button

Download ESIC IMO recruitment form and take a printout of the same for future reference

Educational Qualification:

To apply for the post, applicants should have a recognised MBBS degree. Completion of a compulsory rotating internship is also required. Applicants can check the complete details of essential qualifications in the official notice.

Age Limit

Applicants should be below the age of 35 years (as on January 31, 2022) to be eligible for the posts. The Upper age limit is relaxed upto 5 years for candidates for ESIC employees and government servants. The upper age limit is also relaxed for reserved categories such as SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD/OBC and other categories.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 500 as the ESIC IMO recruitment application fee. Those who belong to SC/ST/PWD categories have to pay Rs 250. Female candidates and ex-servicemen and departmental candidates also have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

Selection Process

The recruitment process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer Grade-II (Allopathic) consists of two states - Written Examination followed by an Interview Round. The Written Examination of ESIC IMO recruitment will be held in two parts.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 1,120 IMO vacancies.

