ESIC IMO Grade II 2021 exam to be held on 30 March; check details here

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued a notice for the conduct of a exam for the position of Insurance Medical Officer Grade II-2021. The Part-I Written Examination (Computer Based Test) for the IMO recruitment drive will be held on 30 March.

ESIC will upload the hall ticket of the exam soon on its official website - esic.nic.in. Candidates can download ESIC IMO hall ticket using their date of birth and registration number. The recruitment drive is being held in order to fill 1,120 IMO positions.

Click on the link to view the Employees' State Insurance Corporation's notice.

The notice specifically stated that the facility of scribe shall be provided only to persons with benchmark disabilities in the category of cerebral palsy, if the person so desires. However, the scribe's qualification should be one step below that of the candidate appearing for the examination. If it is learnt that the scribe brought by the applicant does not adhere to this rule, the candidate's application will be rejected outright.

Furthermore, it stated that for "other category of persons with benchmark disabilities, the provision of scribe" can be allowed on production of a certificate from the Chief Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon/Medical Superintendent of a government health care institution. The certificate should state that the person concerned has a physical limitation to write and that scribe is required to complete the examination on his/her behalf, as per the prescribed proforma appended at Annexure – B of the notice.

Check how to download the ESIC IMO admit card:

-Visit the ESIC website at esic.nic.in

-Click the IMO Grade II admit card link on the homepage

-Enter your login information and click the Submit button to access the ESIC IMO hall ticket

-Check and save the ESIC admit card

-Print a hard copy of the IMO hall ticket for future reference

The Part I Written Exam will be held in computer-based format with a duration of two hours. The paper will consist of 200 objective type multiple choice questions of one mark each on General Medicine and Paediatrics, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Surgery and Preventive and Social Medicine, according to a Jagran Josh report.

Candidates who pass the ESIC IMO written exam will be called in for an interview.

