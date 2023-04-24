The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released a circular addressing concerns raised by employees and pensioners when applying for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The EPFO extended the deadline for submitting the joint application form for higher pension from the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) to 3 May, which was originally set for 3 March, 2023.

The circular was issued on 23 April on the official website of EPFO, and one can access the notice here, at this link. The notification provides clarification on three specific issues: A) the outcome after submitting a joint application form, B) how to handle errors in the joint application form, and C) the course of action if the employer has not approved the joint application form.

It sheds light on each of the aforementioned issues and outlines how it will assist employees and pensioners in resolving them.

Have a look at these issues and their solutions as per the circular:

The outcome after submitting a joint application form:

After the joint application form has been submitted, it is going to be reviewed by the EPFO field office. Upon completion of all the necessary requirements and submission of wage details by the employers, the data will be verified against the information available with the EPFO. After the verification of data, the EPFO is going to calculate the dues and issue an order for transferring or depositing the dues.

How to handle errors in the joint application form?

In case there is a discrepancy between the data provided by the employer and employee/pensioner and the information available with the EPFO, the circular clarifies that the EPFO will notify both the employer and employee/pensioner of the mismatch. They will be given a one-month period to rectify and provide the correct information.

The course of action if the employer has not approved the joint application form:

There might be instances where the joint application form is not approved by the employer. As per the circular, the EPFO will provide an opportunity to the employer to submit additional proof or evidence, or correct any mistake or error (including those made by employees/pensioners) before rejecting the form. This opportunity will be granted for a period of one month, and employees and pensioners will be notified accordingly.

If there are cases where the submitted information is incomplete, appears to be erroneous, or requires corrections in the application form, the EPFO will request information from the employers within a one-month timeframe. If the necessary information is received within this period, the joint application form will be accepted by the EPFO, and an order will be issued for transferring or depositing the dues. However, if full information is not received within a period of one month, the EPFO will pass an order on the basis of merit.

If an employee or pensioner has any grievance, they can register them on the Employees’ Provident Fund Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) after submitting a request form and paying any outstanding contributions, if applicable. The grievance registration is going to be under the higher pension’s specified category, with reference to the judgment of Supreme Court on 4 November 2022. All grievances will be addressed and resolved at the level of the Nominated Officer, and the officer in-charge of the Regional and Zonal Office will monitor the progress of the grievances.

