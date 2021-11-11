Ensure inclusive government in Kabul and zero tolerance on terror: Narendra Modi in meet with NSAs of seven countries

The prime minister met with the top security officials of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries, and hoped that the regional security dialogue would work to revive Central Asia's traditions of moderation

After a detailed dialogue on the geopolitical situation in Afghanistan, the heads of the National Security Councils of seven nations, who are in Delhi for the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening.

As per a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the senior security officials — representing Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — expressed their appreciation of India's initiative in organising the Dialogue and of the quality of the exchanges. They also conveyed the perspectives of their respective countries on the Afghan situation.

According to an ANI report, sources said that the regional dialogue had exceeded India's expectations and the NSAs easily arrived at a complete consensus, which enabled the joint Delhi Declaration.

In his meet with the NSAs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need for an inclusive government in Kabul and a zero-tolerance stance on the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups.

He also suggested that a strategy needed to be devised to counter the trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan and addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Modi also appreciated the participation of the senior dignitaries in the Delhi security dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed the hope that the Regional Security Dialogue would work to revive Central Asia's traditions of moderation and progressive culture, and counter extremist tendencies.

During the dialogue, chaired by NSA Doval, the participating nations vowed to work towards ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for global terrorism and called for the formation of an "open and truly inclusive" government in Kabul with representation from all sections of Afghan society.

The eight countries also stressed that the United Nations missions play a crucial role in the shaping up of Afghanistan and that their presence must be maintained.

“The participants stated that the United Nations plays a central role in Afghanistan and the permanent UN presence in the country must be maintained. The countries also emphasised upon the importance of ensuring the rights of women, children and national minorities,” a statement from Russia said.

With inputs from agencies