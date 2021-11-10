NSA Ajit Doval chairs eight-nation regional dialogue on Afghanistan; key points from meet

India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday chaired an eight-nation Regional Security Dialogue on the Afghanistan crisis. India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The meeting is being attended by security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in Delhi emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts: Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/GNNKt5khRM — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

China was invited to the dialogue but it has already communicated that it would be unable to attend it because of 'scheduling issues' while Pakistan too decided to skip it.

Time for close consultations, greater cooperation: Doval

Chairing the meet, Doval in his opening remarks said it is time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the situation.

"We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

#DelhiRegionalSecurityDialogue, convened by India over the #Afghanistan situation is currently underway in New Delhi. ◾ National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reiterates, #India is keenly watching developments in Afghanistan; Says it is privilege for India to host this dialogue. pic.twitter.com/vG2awpyPHk — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 10, 2021

The NSA hoped that the deliberations will be productive.

"I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he

Legitimacy of any Afghan government important, say India and Uzbekistan

In the talks between Doval and Victor Makhmudov, the secretary of the security council of Uzbekistan, the two sides felt that the legitimacy of any Afghan government within Afghanistan was important before the issue of its international recognition, the sources said.

They said the two top security officials also agreed that neighbouring states must play a constructive role in Afghanistan and highlighted the need for the long-term economic development of that country.

The sources said Afghanistan was the major focus of discussions with both sides agreeing that the future of the country must be decided by the Afghan people.

"Both sides emphasised the need for Afghanistan's neighbours to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," said a source.

Tajikistan, India raise terrorist threat concern from Afghanistan

Doval and Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, the secretary of Tajikistan's security council, had a detailed exchange of views on the war-torn country, with significant convergence of assessments, the sources said.

According to The Times of India, Mahmudzoda said, “The current situation creates extra risk and possibility for the growth of drug trafficking, terrorism and criminality. The situation on the Tajik-Afghan border remains complicated currently under the influence of many negative factors,” he said, adding that Afghanistan may face a “humanitarian catastrophe” during the upcoming winter.

The looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was also figured in the talks. "On the bilateral side, discussions took place on deepening cooperation in areas like defence, border management and border infrastructure development," a source said.

Iran calls for an inclusive government

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani¸ secretary of Iran’s supreme national security council, referred to the challenges of terrorism and a refugee crisis and said, “The solution comes only through the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Practical measures need of the hour, says Russia

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s security council, called for practical measures to deal with threats and challenges emanating from Afghan territory. Noting the proliferation of dialogue mechanisms on Afghanistan, including the Moscow Format and the Turkic Council, he said it was important that these forums should not duplicate work but complement each other.

Kazakhstan says closely monitoring the situation

Kazakhstan’s national security committee chairman Karim Massimov said his country is closely monitoring threats and challenges coming from Afghanistan.

“With the Taliban movement coming to power, the situation inside the country remains complicated. There are many obstacles to form an effective government system,” he said.

“Terrorist organisations are intensifying their activities. We are strongly concerned with the operations of the Central Asian fighters,” Massimov added.

Afghans should be extended help: Kyrgyzstan

Marat M Imankulov, Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, said it is a very difficult situation in our region and all over the world. Talking about "terrorist organisations in Afghanistan", he said, "With joint efforts, help should be extended to the Afghans"

Turkmenistan speaks on establishment of peace

This meeting gives us the opportunity to find out a solution to resolve current issues in Afghanistan and establish peace in the region," Charymyrat Amanov, Secretary, Security Council of Turkmenistan said.

