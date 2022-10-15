Engineering student launches tea startup to chase dreams; calls it 'BTech Chaiwali'

Today is the time of innovations and startups and people have been going out of their way to make a career through different ideas. Despite being qualified for a proper corporate job, the youth in our country have gone ahead and pursued their own startup ideas. With that being said, after MBA Chaiwala and BCom Idli Wala, we have another similar startup coming up from another part of the country. An engineering student recently took up the task of starting her own business by making tea and is determined to make big with her startup idea. The girl, who is quite keen on starting her own business, has named her tea stall ‘BTech Chaiwali’ and has already grabbed the Internet’s attention.

Hailing from a small village in Bihar, the BTech student has started her own tea startup in Faridabad and currently runs it from a small stall by the roadside. The student, Vartika Singh, presently studies BTech in Computer Science in Faridabad and at the same time also runs her small business.

Check out some of her videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vartika Btechchaiwali (@vartikabtechchaiwali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vartika Btechchaiwali (@vartikabtechchaiwali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vartika Btechchaiwali (@vartikabtechchaiwali)

Several videos of her startup have been shared on her Instagram handle, which has gone viral recently. As stated by Vartika, she is quite inspired by the concept of ‘MBA Chaiwala’ and got the idea of starting her tea business from it. Apart from that, she has been funding her business from her scholarship money and has not taken even a penny from her parents.

Impressive, isn’t it? Notably, it seems that the student uses her free time in the evening to operate the stall located at Green Field Colony, Gate No 4 at Faridabad as it runs from 6 pm to 10 pm.

In the meantime, impressed by her dedication and hard work, many people have lauded Vartika in the comments section and further motivated her to chase her dreams. A user commented, “It’s good to see youth now thinking differently to create some unique way to work to generate employment for others keep it up”, while another said, “Keep Growing. You can Achieve Anything!!”

