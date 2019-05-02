Enforcement Directorate files chargesheet against Zakir Naik; controversial preacher accused of money laundering

New Delhi: The ED Thursday filed its first direct chargesheet against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on charges of alleged money laundering, officials said.

The agency filed the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Mumbai and said it has identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 193.06 crore.

This is the second chargesheet in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case, but the first against Naik underlining his role in the matter.

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR.

