Enforcement Directorate alleges 'fabrication' of court order by Kolkata Police; FIR registered

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate has accused the Kolkata Police of forgery and fabrication of a court order.

According to sources, ED officials have given a complaint to the Delhi Police. On the complaint of ED, Delhi Police registered a complaint on 20 April.

In the FIR registered by the Delhi Police, ED officials claimed that the court order was tampered with in a bid to make ED Joint Director Kapil Raj provide a voice sample without his consent.

Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Alipore had last month asked Raj to appear before the Kolkata Police and provide a voice sample to investigators, with his consent.

ED officials claim that the text of the order, provided to the central agency by the Kolkata Police, deleted the reference to consent -- a ruse, they allege, to compel Raj to comply with their wishes.

The Kolkata Police is yet to comment on the allegation.

