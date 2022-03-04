Energy for Sustainable Growth a pathway to achieve future needs, says Narendra Modi

The webinar will discuss the initiatives of the Union Government in the energy and resources sector including the Budget 2022 announcements and elicit ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of these initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the plenary session of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) webinar at 10 am. The theme of the webinar is “Energy for Sustainable Growth.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Energy for Sustainable Growth not only resonates with the Indian tradition but is a pathway to achieve future needs and aspirations. He said that sustainable growth is possible only through sustainable energy sources. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment made at Glasgow to reach Net Zero by 2070. He also mentioned his vision of LIFE pertaining to an environmentally sustainable lifestyle. India is providing leadership in global collaborations like International Solar Alliance. He also talked of a target of achieving 500-gigawatt non-fossil energy capacity and achieving 50 per cent of installed energy capacity through non-fossil energy by 2030. “Whatever targets India has set for itself, I do not see them as challenges but as opportunities. India is moving with this vision in the last few years and the same has been taken forward at policy level in this year’s budget”, he added.

The webinar discussed the initiatives of the Union Government in the energy and resources sector including the Budget 2022 announcements and elicit ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of these initiatives.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in its official statement said the webinar will have different sessions. The plenary session from 10: 00 am to 10:30 am was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This session will be followed by six thematic breakout sessions which would take place parallelly from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm. The concluding session to be held from 2:00 pm to 3: 10 pm will be chaired by Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh.

MNRE to conduct a session on ‘Scaling up of Renewable Energy

MNRE will be conducting the breakout session on "Scaling up of Renewable Energy" which will be moderated by Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, MNRE and will have eminent speakers from the public and private sector.

The session will have the following two focus areas: (a) Solar Manufacturing: India has a target of installing about 300 GW of solar power capacity by 2030.

To reduce dependence on imports and incentivize domestic solar PV manufacturing, the government has taken various policy and programme measures to enhance solar manufacturing in the country. The "National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules" was approved in 2021 to promote the manufacturing of high-efficiency solar PV modules, including the upstage vertical components like solar PV cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon.

Nearly 9 GW capacity of fully integrated solar PV module manufacturing units for Rs 4,500 crore of initial allocation has been awarded. An additional outlay of Rs 19,500 crore was announced in Budget 2022-23. It is envisaged that about 40GW of solar module manufacturing capacity will be created with this allocation, the release said.

(b) Green Hydrogen: In the Independence Day address on August 15, 2021, the Prime Minister announced the National Green Hydrogen Mission and stated the goal to make India the global hub of Green Hydrogen production and export.

MNRE has accordingly developed the National Green Hydrogen Mission with the objectives of decarbonising major sectors of the economy, contributing to India's energy independence and serving as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition.

The proposed National Hydrogen Mission accordingly seeks to evolve a framework for demand creation, support for indigenous manufacturing, research and development, pilot projects in emerging areas, and an enabling ecosystem of policies, regulations and standards. The proposed measures are expected to scale up the production, use and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

The session aims to seek suggestions from stakeholders and industry leaders to create a conducive ecosystem for the manufacturing of next-generation solar PV modules and key aspects of building a robust hydrogen economy, the statement from the Ministry added further.

With inputs from agencies

