Ending BJP-PDP alliance and imposing Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir won't bring normalcy, says Asaduddin Owaisi

India IANS Jun 20, 2018 09:31:14 IST

Hyderabad: The Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) decision to pull out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led Jammu and Kashmir government and the expected imposition of Governor's rule won't bring normalcy in the state, Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said on Tuesday.

File image of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. IBNLive

"There will not be normalcy after Governor's rule is imposed. There will be further repression. The BJP's actual agenda is to scrap Article 370. No Kashmiri will approve of it," Owaisi told reporters in Hyderabad.

He said he had no sympathies for Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who resigned after the BJP's announcement, and he saw no political future for her and the PDP in the Kashmir Valley.

Owaisi alleged that the BJP took the decision to pull out after it realized that it is losing ground in Jammu.

Arguing that the BJP could not run away from the responsibility as it was sharing power and had a Deputy Chief Minister and ministers, he said BJP was more responsible than PDP for the situation in the state as it failed to deliver, failed to provide governance, stop terror attacks on Army camps and check cross-border terrorism.

He also said that the BJP, as a partner in the government, made no serious attempt for a dialogue and no step was taken to fulfil the promises made in the agenda of the alliance.

Owaisi said BJP's main aim was to repeal Article 370. "The assassination of Shujaat Bukhari was a monumental tragedy and unfortunately it is being used and exploited to fulfil a policy which was started two years ago," he said.

Recalling that both BJP and PDP had termed formation of the coalition government a meeting of North and South Poles, he said, "The people of the country want to know what happened to the so-called meeting."

Claiming that the ceasefire (of Ramazan) had resulted in the beginning of political activity on the ground, Owaisi said the BJP owes an explanation to the nation why it announced a ceasefire in a hurry and why it did not extend it.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 09:31 AM

