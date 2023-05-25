Endangered Red Panda spotted in Tawang, Kiren Rijiju calls it adorable

An adorable Red Panda has been spotted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. These mammals are listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species.

Sharing the video on twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Cute and little #RedPanda spotted in Tawang! The small mammal is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species. These bamboo-munching species mostly reside in Himalayan regions of the Northeast. Let us together protect them. They are important to safeguard biodiversity and maintain ecological integrity.”

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Earth Sciences, also shared the video and said, “Such an adorable little Red Panda found in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh shared by CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji. Let’s conserve our beautiful species.”

He added, “This beautiful but elusive species is found in the mountains of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal.”

The World Wildlife Fund website states that the red panda is slightly larger than a domestic cat, with a bear-like body and thick russet fur. The belly and limbs are black and there are white markings on the side of the head and above its small eyes.

According to PTI, Red Pandas are very skillful and acrobatic animals that predominantly stay in trees. Almost 50 per cent of the red panda’s habitat is in the Eastern Himalayas.

They use their long, bushy tails for balance and to cover themselves in winter, presumably for warmth. Primarily an herbivore, the name panda is said to come from the Nepali word ‘ponya,’ which means bamboo or plant-eating animal.

With inputs from agencies

