An encounter started in the Gundipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, informed the police

Pulwama: An encounter started in the Gundipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, informed the police.

"On the specific input of #KulgamPolice, #encounter has started at #Gundipora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.