Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara; no casualties reported

An encounter between a joint team of police and army, and suspected militants is underway in the Batpora area of Handwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said. According to CNN-News 18, the team had cordoned off the area after getting information on suspected militants hiding there. The militants subsequently fired upon the forces, triggering a shootout.

#BREAKING - A joint team of police and army cordoned off the Batpora area of Handwara district in J&K this afternoon. Reports claim the team closed in on a suspected hiding spot of militants, who fired upon the forces triggering a shootout. The operation is still underway pic.twitter.com/s2lEHo0bxd — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 19, 2018

The security forces have also launched a massive combing operation to flush out the terrorists who are suspected to be hiding in the area, Zee News reported.

Earlier, on Thursday, there were reports of firing upon a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have warned the government that a group of terrorists could be waiting near the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Indian territory.

The intel reports have suggested that the terrorists plan to carry out a big terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and they may target the Amarnath Yatra as well.

With inputs from PTI