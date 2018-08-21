Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Tuesday in Kupwara district's Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI.
India Today reported that the security forces cornered two to three militants during the encounter. Further details are awaited.
On 17 August, an army jawan was killed in an encounter with militants in Kupwara district. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Kachloo village in Handwara area of Kupwara district after they were informed about presence of militants.
According to a police official, as the security forces were carrying out searches, the militants opened fire on them which resulted in injuring the soldier. "The injured jawan had been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital of the Army but he succumbed to injuries," the official said.
The officials had to call off the operation because nothing incriminating was found during the searches.
On 2 August, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter after they fired upon the security forces in the Kupwara. An INSAS rifle, which the militants had snatched from a policeman few days before the encounter, was recovered from them.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 17:39 PM
