Unknown militants snatch rifle from policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2018 18:21:29 IST

Unknown militants snatched the rifle of a policeman from Kandhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, the police said.

According to a police official, the militants snatched an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle from constable Mohammad Ishaq at Kurhama area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district.

Representational image. Reuters

Ishaq (belt no. 436) of 4th IRP battalion was overpowered by unknown people, who snatched his service rifle near Kandhar area of Maidanpora in Lolab, reported Rising Kashmir.

"The police have launched a probe into the incident," the official said.

He termed the incident a serious concern since, it is first of its kind in the frontier district.

With inputs from PTI


