Encounter between Indian Army and terrorists underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; 6 militants killed

Six militants were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday. According to reports, arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

Indian Army's 3 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and police are jointly conducting the ongoing operation. The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of militants in a forest area in Bijbehara.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Anantnag. More details of the ongoing encounter are awaited.

The valley has been witnessing a spurt in terror activities for the past few months. On Tuesday, five people, including four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and a paratrooper from the Indian Army, were killed in an encounter at Nadigam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

On 18 November, two terrorists associated with terror outfit Al-Badr were killed in an encounter in Rebban area of Shopian district. On the same day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan lost his life after terrorists opened fire on a CRPF camp at Railway Colony in Pulwama's Kakapora area.

With inputs from agencies