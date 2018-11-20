Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter at Nadigam in Shopian kills 5, including paratrooper and 4 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists; 3 jawans injured

Five people, including four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and a paratrooper from the Indian Army, were killed on Tuesday morning after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Nadigam village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the encounter lasted for at least four hours.

CNN-News18 reported that a paratrooper was also killed in the gunfight, and three jawans were injured in the encounter which has now ended. The Kashmir Valley has been witnessing a spurt in terror activities over the past few months.

#NewsAlert -- In an update to an ongoing encounter in Nadigam village in Shopian, two militants have been killed. pic.twitter.com/lmyuwtEw88 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 20, 2018

On 18 November, two terrorists associated with terror outfit Al-Badr were killed in an encounter in Rebban area of Shopian district. Based on a credible input about the presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at the crack of dawn in the area. Police said that as the search operation was going on, the search party was fired upon by the hiding militants.

A police spokesperson said, "They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar. Both the killed terrorists were involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area." Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. No collateral damage took place during the encounter, he said.

On the same day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan lost his life after terrorists opened fire on a CRPF camp at Railway Colony in Pulwama's Kakapora area.

With inputs from agencies