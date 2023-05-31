‘Empty hall, vacant chairs’: BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s event in US

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s event in the US and shared a video claiming that an “empty hall awaited” for the Congress leader.

BJP’s Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Empty hall awaited for @RahulGandhi in bay area, USA.”

Addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora in San Francisco, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP government and said it is “threatening” the people and “misusing” the country’s agencies.

Speaking at an event in Santa Clara, California on Tuesday, Gandhi said the BJP and the RSS are controlling all the instruments of politics in India. He said before starting his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he realised that the normal tools that have historically been used in politics were not working anymore. “The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS,” he said.

“We were also finding that in some way, it had become quite difficult to act politically. And that’s why we decided to walk from the southernmost tip of India to Srinagar,” he said.

Gandhi said the yatra carried the spirit of affection, respect and humility. “If one studies history, it can be seen that all spiritual leaders including Guru Nanak Dev ji, Guru Basavanna ji, Narayana Guru ji united the nation in a similar way,” he said.

Gandhi said India is not what is being shown in the media which likes to promote a political narrative that is far from reality, asserting that there is a “huge distortion”.

“It was very clear to me in the Yatra that it’s in the media’s interest to project these things, it helps the BJP. So, don’t think that everything you see in the media is the truth,” he said.

