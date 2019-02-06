Employee of govt firm summoned by CBI for fake parts in Bofors guns found dead after missing for days in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: The junior works manager (JWM) of Guns Carriage Factory (GCF) was found dead in a drain on Tuesday, confirmed police officials.

He had been missing since 17 January after being summoned by the CBI in connection with the alleged supply of Chinese-spare parts for production of indigenised Bofors guns used by the Indian Army.

A blood-stained blade was also found near the body of 45-year-old SC Kathua. The body, which was found in the factory area behind Section 2 region of GCF, was severely decomposed.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. The family of the deceased have suspected a murder, however, the police team believe that Kathua committed suicide.

The deceased wife Mausami Khatua filed a missing report with Ghamapur police station in Jabalpur on 18 January.

Earlier in July 2017, the CBI had booked a Delhi-based firm and the Gun Carriage Factory for selling fake Chinese spare parts to the ordnance factory, which comes under the production department of the defence ministry.

The CBI had registered a first information report (FIR) of cheating and forgery against unknown officials of the factory, accusing them of conspiring with the Delhi-based firm which was chosen to supply parts for the manufacture of the artillery guns.

