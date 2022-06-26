Emergency era atrocities failed to shake Indians’ faith in democracy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday

Here are the top highlights of today's episode:

Emergency era

Speaking on the Emergency era, Saturday marked its 47th anniversary, the prime minister lauded those who resisted the Emergency and said that it was the democratic mindset that eventually prevailed. He asked people to remember it while they celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year.

During the Emergency imposed in 1975 attempts were made to "crush democracy" in India, Modi said, adding that it is difficult to find another such example in the world where people defeated a "dictatorial mindset" through democratic means.

"During the Emergency, all rights were snatched away. Among these rights was the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. At that time, attempts were made to crush democracy in India, the country's courts, every constitutional institution, press, everything was brought under control," Modi said.

He said censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval. "I remember, when famous singer Kishore Kumar ji refused to praise the government, he was banned, he was not allowed on radio," the prime minister said.

Despite several attempts, thousands of arrests and atrocities on millions, the faith of Indians in democracy could not be shaken, he asserted.

"The democratic values ingrained in us since centuries, the spirit of democracy that flows in our veins, ultimately triumphed," Modi said. Through democratic means, people of India got rid of the Emergency and restored democracy, he said. "It is difficult to find an example like this in the world of defeating the dictatorial mindset through democratic means," Modi said.

Achievements of the people of India

Highlighting the achievements in the space sector, Modi said in the past few years, several important work related to the space have been done and one of them is the creation of an agency named In-Space.

He lauded players' performance in the recently held Khelo India Youth Games. He also applauded Neeraj Chopra for winning a silver at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

He paid tribute to veteran Indian Women’s cricketer Mithali Raj, who recently retired from international cricket. “I wish Mithali all the very best for her future.”

