Elon Musk finally meets his Twitter friend from India

Pranay Pathole, who is one of Elon Musk’s cheerleaders, finally managed to meet the Tech billionaire in Texas

A 23-year-old man from Pune, who is an ardent supporter of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has finally got to meet his hero. Pranay Pathole, who works for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is not merely a fan. He is known for sharing his views on machine learning and is friends with Musk. Pranay met the Tesla CEO at the Gigafactory Texas in the US. And, the delighted young man also shared a photo of the encounter on his own Twitter account.

Along with a photograph featuring himself and Musk, Pathole wrote in the caption, “It was so great meeting you, Elon Musk, at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You are an inspiration to the millions.” Since being shared, the post has garnered over 45,000 likes on Twitter. People, who seemed quite excited about the encounter, have requested Pathole to share his experience in the comment section.

Pathole said, “A dream come true. The feeling of meeting someone whom you have admired for so long would be nothing less than seeing God. Upwards and onwards from here. Best wishes.”

Another called it a “great photo”.

Another user said, “Wow, that comes as a surprise, Pranay. So awesome. Congratulations. You look really happy and Elon [Musk] seems to enjoy it too. I am a bit envious, I must admit. Did you guys have time to talk a bit? Please tell us about it.”

A tweet shared by Pranay Pathole in 2018 was the inception of their friendship. Back then, Pothole had shared a picture of a Tesla car and pointed at the windscreen wiper glitch. Pothole, who found the pic on Reddit, said, “A user on Reddit posted, "When getting into the car in the rain, the wipers auto setting triggers when you open the door, which proceeds to dump all the water on the windshield into the car and you. Hopefully future updates will fix it," and tagged Musk. Musk, who is known for his prompt replies on Twitter, said, “Fixed in next release.”

