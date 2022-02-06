Elephants struggle to cross tracks in Tamil Nadu, viral video prompts action from Railways

In the video, six elephants can be seen struggling to cross a barrier near the railway tracks

There are many videos of elephants on social media that go viral for their cuteness and adorability. But a recent one has caught the attention of people for a totally different reason. A video of an elephant family trying to cross over a barrier alongside a railway track in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district is currently going viral.

This heart-breaking clip has once again triggered a discussion among people regarding the need for wildlife corridors. However, after the video grabbed all the attention, the concerned authorities took quick action to cut a path for elephants passing by.

The video was shared on 2 February by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer Supriya Sahu on her Twitter handle. In her post, she expressed her dissatisfaction stating that elephants in that area were facing issues to cross over the barriers.

“Distressing to see that this herd of elephants had to negotiate their way through a danger-filled railway track. Need to have a mandatory SOP for all infra agencies towards sensitive wildlife-friendly design & execution,” Sahu tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Distressing to see that this herd of elephants had to negotiate their way through danger filled railway track. Need to have a mandatory SOP for all infra agencies towads sensitive wildlife friendly design & execution #savewildlife @RailMinIndia #elephants #Nilgiris pic.twitter.com/tSiKk3aTXS — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 2, 2022

In the video, six elephants can be seen struggling to cross a barrier near the railway tracks. Just to cross over, the elephants put themselves in danger by coming in the middle of the tracks. Luckily, no train was crossing the same tracks at that point in time. As the gentle giants were passing by, people were caught filming the elephant's struggle. Hours after the video went viral, the Railway Ministry and wildlife forces took prompt action on the situation. They cut a path for elephants to pass by. In another video that officer Sahu shared later, the barrier can be seen being demolished. It was done to carve a path for the animals to walk and not put themselves in danger. Along with the second video, Sahu lauded the great teamwork by the Railway Ministry and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. Check out the second video here:

Social media users were quick to respond to both videos. There were many who hailed the IAS officer for her efforts, while others thanked the Railways Ministry and Forest department for taking prompt measures.

