Elephant gets stranded in middle of Chalakudy river in Kerala, watch video

A wild elephant got stuck in the middle of Chalakudy river in Kerala's Thrissur district recently after heavy rainfall in the area raised the water level by 5 metres. After several attempts, the elephant was able to get close to the safety of the forest on the other side.

As per a PTI report, the forest officials said that the tusker was later able to move into the forest safely since the flow of the water near the woods had slowed down. A video of the stranded elephant was shared on Facebook.

Have a look at it here:

In the video, one could see that as the animal attempted to cross the river, it got swept several meters downstream but somehow managed to hang on to a broken tree in the middle of the river.

The opening of shutters of Peringalkuthu dam because of heavy rains caused the river to flood, mentioned a news9livereport. Since the flow of water around the elephant remained high, rescue efforts by the fire force and forest officials were not successful.

Earlier, a herd of wild elephants was trapped in a canal in the Mysuru district of Karnataka. The incident had taken place when the herd tried to get through the canal as it was being chased by the villagers.

Linear infrastructure in elephant corridors are testing their limits…

These we’re lucky to have been rescued later by Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/pwSP5cJ4KX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 10, 2022

In the video clip, five animals could be seen slipping a number of times as they tried to climb out of the canal. Villagers could also be heard shouting in the background of the video.

As per a senior forest official, the herd was trapped in the canal after villagers attempted to push back the elephants into the forest. The animals were unable to cross the canal due to the flow of the water, with slippery banks aggravating the problem. IFS officer Susanta Nanda who had shared the clip highlighted linear infrastructure to be the cause of such incidents.

