Elephant enjoys pani puri while coming back from ride; video goes viral

One of the most popular and favourite street foods in the country is none other than Gol Gappa or Pani Puri, as called by many names across states. The process of making Pani Puri also varies from place to place and thus tastes different in every location. Whether it is with children, young people, or the elderly, everybody loves to munch on those tangy and spicy puffs filled with potato filling and sweet and tangy water. However, now it seems that just like humans, animals are also a fan of Pani Puri and love eating the famous street food.

Yes, we’re right! Here we are talking about an elephant from Assam who seems to be a big lover of Pani Puri and seems to be enjoying the delicacy to its fullest.

A video of a jumbo from Assam’s Guwahati has recently gone viral on social media. In the footage, the elephant can be seen standing by a Pani Puri or Fuchka stall and further enjoying the Pani Puri puffs as the vendor serves him happily.

Watch the video here:



As the 30-second video opens up, we can see the elephant coming with its mahout from a ride following which it walks up straight to the stall and stands to have some Pani Puri. The vendor also happily prepares the puffs one by one and hands them over to the elephant who had extended its tusk. Witnessing the amusing visual, many people also gathered around the stall and recorded videos of the same.

The video has also been shared widely on social media and many were seen sharing their reaction to it. While a user said “Tusker beauty!!”, another commented, “Everyone loves Pani Puri what a cutie.”

A user also wrote, “India is a country where all animals, mouse to elephant, are loved and worshiped; a tiger can travel in a ferry with man, an elephant can eat Golgappe in the market, and rats drink milk in the temple. Love for nature and animals is an integral part of our culture.”

So far, the video has been viewed several times and has also caught the attention of many.

