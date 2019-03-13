Election Commission forms panel to crack down on black money use during polls; CBDT, ED heads part of team

The Election Commission has formed a committee to check the use of black money in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The committee will include the heads of numerous financial authorities, including the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the director of the Enforcement Directorate and the heads of other financial investigative agencies.

With this move, the poll panel aims to check the use of black money during the election, be it to bribe party leaders to defect, influence voters or for any other illegal use.

The committee is scheduled to hold its first formal meeting at 4 pm on 15 March. According to News18, the focus will primarily be on the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on 10 March after the Election Commission announced the dates of the Lok Sabha polls as well as the schedule for four Assembly elections — in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Under the Model Code of Conduct, the poll panel takes action against electoral offences and corrupt practices like bribery, inducements to voters, intimidation or any undue influence.

This year, the Election Commission has come up with a number of systems to take note of these offences. These include forming joint task forces of enforcement agencies and flying squads. It also re-launched its cVIGIL mobile app, through which the public can submit audio and visual evidence of violations of the poll code.

The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May. The votes will be counted on 23 May.

