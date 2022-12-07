Age comes with a lot of experiences and most importantly a lot of lessons that life has taught throughout time. There is no wrong to think that elderly people have seen more of this world and know it better than any of us. They have infinite stories to share which are not only interesting but also inspiring and help to guide the youth in the right direction. One such story is going viral on the internet where a 92-year-old’s approach toward life and lessons has touched several hearts.

Mr Keki, a Parsi man who visits the same coffee shop on a regular basis for several days now will definitely cheer you up and motivate many. His story was shared by a person named Sanjay Mudnaney on LinkedIn after his special encounter with the wise man.

92-year-old’s golden mantras for life

Taking to his LinkedIn handle, Sanjay noted how one day he decided to approach the old man after watching him have coffee every day at Starbucks and further ended up receiving some ‘golden’ lessons about life.

“I met a 92-year young gentleman at Starbucks. He takes an auto rickshaw to get to Starbucks and back to his home, he is frail and walks with a stick, but he always comes by himself and orders his cup of coffee”, Sanjay began by describing the man followed by which he adds that being a storyteller he decided to talk to the man one day and know about his story.

It was then when the aged gentleman shared some pearls of wisdom from his 92 years of life and his enthusiasm for life is infectious, wrote Sanjay.

Further, Mr Keki also goes by some simple mantras in life which include being honest, doing honest work, never chasing money, not fretting about things, not having hatred or saying bad things about anyone, and eventually not carrying any worries.

“Mr Keki has no regrets, none at all, he has traveled the world, and he has lived an honest life. And now I see him enjoying the small pleasures of life over a sip of coffee”, the user concluded with satisfaction as he walked out of Starbucks with a smile on his face and joy in his heart. He also added a photo of the elderly man.

Check the post here:

As soon as the post was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Users were impressed by the man’s approach toward life and his advice. One wrote, “You meet some gems on the way and they just change the way you look at life!”, while another person commented, “Amazing story! Thank you Mr Keki for such sound advice :)”

So far, more than 20,000 users have reacted to it and the numbers keep rising.

