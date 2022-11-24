Elderly dies midway during sex, lover dumps body by roadside with the help of husband, brother-in-law

Bengaluru: Police arrested a woman, her husband and brother-in-law for allegedly dumping a 67-year-old man’s body after the latter died in the middle of having sex with the woman at her house in JP Nagar here.

As per cops, the dead body of the 67-year-old businessman was found wrapped in a plastic bag on November 17 after which police had launched an investigation.

The police, after ascertaining the identity of the man, checked his phone call details and found that he had been to his girlfriend’s house.

Police withheld the identities of the victim and the accused since the investigation in the matter is ongoing.

Primary investigation however revealed the elderly businessman was having an affair with the 35-year-old homemaker in Bengaluru.

On November 16, the deceased went to her house around 5pm and died in her bed, while they were having sex.

Scared, the woman panicked and allegedly confided to her husband and brother-in-law, thinking her image would be tarnished if the matter came to light.

Later, the three allegedly wrapped the businessman’s body in a plastic bag and dumped it at an isolated place in JP Nagar, said a police officer.

When interrogated, the woman told police that the businessman suffered an epileptic attack while having sex with her and died immediately.

The family members of the businessman told the police that he had left the house saying that he would be visiting his daughter-in-law, but when he did not return they filed a missing person’s complaint.

The man had several health issues and had undergone an angiography in August, his family members informed.

A case has been lodged in the matter under IPC sections 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.