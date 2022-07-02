Eknath Shinde to legally challenge his removal as Shiv Sena leader, says Deepak Kesarkar

Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday removed Eknath Shinde from the post of 'Shiv Sena leader', accusing him of indulging in 'anti-party activities'

Mumbai: If Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will not withdraw his decision of removing Eknath Shinde from the position of 'Shiv Sena leader', then the newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister would challenge the move legally, rebel party MLA Deepak Kesarkar said on Saturday.

Deepak Kesarkar, who is the spokesperson of the Shinde faction, told reporters in Goa, where they are currently camping, that if Thackeray doesn't reverse the decision, then legal action would be taken.

"All elected MLAs have appointed Shinde as the group leader. His removal as the Legislative Assembly group leader has also been challenged in the Supreme court. We will respond to Thackeray legally," Kesarkar said.

Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Thackeray on Friday removed Shinde from the post of 'Shiv Sena leader', accusing him of indulging in "anti-party activities".

In a letter, Thackeray said Shinde had "voluntarily" given up the membership of the party, therefore "in exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation".

"Workers are signing a Rs 100 affidavit that they won't leave Shiv Sena. Shiv Bandhan (tied when a person joins Shiv Sena) is the 'bandhan' of love and it’s still with us. This is just to misguide the workers... We won’t speak against Uddhav saheb’s statement. We still believe that he is our leader, we do have answers to all questions but there is a limit to it," Kesarkar noted.

The Shinde faction is expected to be back in Mumbai tonight to attend the special session of the Assembly beginning on Sunday.

Thackeray, who headed a coalition government of Sena, NCP and Congress, stepped down as chief minister on 29 June after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. With 39 out of 55 Sena MLAs being part of Shinde's camp, it was apparent that the government had lost its majority.

The Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 3 and 4 July.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.