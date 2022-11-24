Eight members of Christian organisation booked for forced conversions, molesting minors in MP's Damoh

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh police has filed an FIR against eight people linked to a Christian organisation for allegedly forcing people to convert and molesting minor girls in the state’s Damoh city.

The case came to the fore after a complainant along with four-five others filed a complaint against the organisation.

“The incident happened 6-7 years ago and now they’re forcing us to come to Church. We went to them for work but they didn’t say that they’ll do this (conversion),” said the complainant.

MP | FIR lodged against a Christian org in Damoh for alleged forced religious conversion of people & molestation of minor girls A complainant says, “It happened 6-7 yrs back, now they’re forcing us to come to Church.Went to them for work but they didn’t say that they’ll do this” pic.twitter.com/b3THiZdxiO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 24, 2022

Police said after recording statements of all the complainants and hearing out the other side, it was found that the allegations of the complainant were indeed true.

“Under Damoh Rural Police Station limits, a complainant and four-five others filed a complaint of forced religious conversion. The complaint stated that a local organisation was forcefully converting people to Christianity. Statements of all complainants were recorded and the other side was also heard. We have filed an FIR against eight people linked to the organisation,” said Abhishek Tiwari, City SP.

“Further investigation will be done. The complainant also stated that minor girls with them were molested,” added Tiwari.

Reacting to the development, Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, said that the under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and POCSO, the state government will give strict punishment to the accused.

“Police has registered an FIR in the case of molestation and conversion of girls in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. I am sure that under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and #POCSO, the state government will give strict punishment to the accused. @CMMadhyaPradesh Mr. @ChouhanShivraj Thank you for your sensitivity,” he Tweeted.

