Eight killed in Bengal: 20 arrested for Birbhum violence, forensic team at site of incident

Kolkata/Rampurhat: At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district that claimed eight lives, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

All eight of them, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze in Bogtui village early on Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

Eleven people were arrested the same day for their involvement in the incident.

"With nine more arrests, the number of those who have been nabbed in the case rose to 20. We are grilling them to find out if there were more people involved in the incident.

"Some accused seem to have fled the village. We are trying to trace them," the officer said.

He also stated that forensic experts were examining the ravaged houses to get an idea about the "nature of the mishap".

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.

The Union home ministry has sought a detailed report on the incident from the state government.

Earlier today, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an action taken report from West Bengal police in connection with the Birbhum incident within three days.

"TMC extremists in Rampurhat area under Birbhum District of West Bengal set ablaze multiple houses and as a result of which around 10 women and children were charred alive," reads the NCPCR letter.

NCPCR thought its letter addressed to Birbhum Superintendents of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi on Tuesday requests him to "ensure the security of children".

With inputs from agencies

