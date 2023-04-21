Eid-ul-Fitr is an important festival in the Islamic faith that marks the end of Ramzan, the month of fasting. The specific date of Eid-ul-Fitr in 2023 is determined by the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, which indicates the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal. Following the sighting of the Eid moon, it has been determined that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated today, 21 April in Arab countries, and on Saturday, 22 April in India. The timing of the moon sighting in various parts of India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, and others, depends on the moon’s position and the weather conditions. Notably, Kerala is the only state in India where Eid-ul-Fitr is scheduled to be based on moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Beginning of Iftar

Below are the schedules for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of fast) in different cities across India:

Mumbai – 5:33 AM to 6:49 PM

Delhi – 5:11 AM to 6:32 PM

Chennai – 5:05 AM to 6:20 PM

Hyderabad – 5:11 AM to 6:29 PM

Bangalore – 5:16 AM to 6:34 PM

Ahmedabad – 5:33 AM to 6:50 PM

Kolkata – 4:30 AM to 5:47 PM

Pune – 5:29 AM to 6:48 PM

Jaipur – 5:18 AM to 6:39 PM

Lucknow – 4:57 AM to 6:17 PM

Kanpur – 5 AM to 6:20 PM

Indore – 5:20 AM to 6:40 PM

Patna – 4:41 AM to 6 PM

Chandigarh – 5:11 AM to 6:35 PM

Common Rituals of Eid-ul-Fitr

– Providing food and financial assistance to those in need.

– Eating a meal before the morning prayer ritual.

– Joining in a communal act of prayer.

– Wearing new attires is among the common rituals seen during the auspicious festival.

History and Significance

Eid-ul-Fitr signifies the conclusion of Ramzan, and it is celebrated with a joyous gathering of friends and family, breaking the fast with a delightful meal. Muslims believe that the Holy Quran was initially revealed to Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramzan. This month holds special significance for Muslims, as they observe fasting from dawn to dusk, engage in dedicated prayer to Allah, and strive to avoid negative thoughts. The day often starts with special prayers in mosques or outdoor settings, followed by festivities and feasting to commemorate the occasion.

