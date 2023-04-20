Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Date, time of moon sighting in Kerala and Kashmir

Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant festival observed by Muslims all over the world, has almost arrived. It is a joyous occasion celebrated with excitement and passion. This festival commemorates the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, during which Muslims engage in fasting and spiritual practices.

Believers worldwide observe Eid-ul-Fitr by starting the day with prayers and a sermon at dawn. They wear new attire, share sweets, give zakat or alms to the poor, and enjoy a range of dishes like biryani, kebabs, haleem and much more. Children also receive gifts and money from older family members, known as Eidi.

Usually, the celebration of this festival occurs on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, following the new moon’s sighting.

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala and Kashmir depends on the sighting of the new moon, which can result in potential differences in the date due to local variances and the timing of moon sighting.

Date in Kerala

In Kerala, Eid-ul-Fitr is observed a day earlier than the rest of India because the local moon sighting committee follows the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon. In India, Kerala is interestingly the only state where the date for the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is decided in accordance with the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. The state government declares a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in line with the decision of the committee. This year, this auspicious festival is going to be celebrated in Kerala on 21 April.

Date in Kashmir

The commencement of Eid-ul-Fitr in the state is decided by the grand mufti, who has the authority to officially notify the beginning of the festival. The festivities in the region typically involve congregational prayers in mosques and visiting loved ones. Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on 22 April in Kashmir this year.

Time of moon sighting

The timing of the moon sighting can be subject to variation because of factors such as weather conditions and the moon’s position.

