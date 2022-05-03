The Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on the evening of 2 May, following which Eid ul Fitr will fall on Tuesday, 3 May, this year

Eid ul-Fitr or Meethi Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan for Muslims. While the festival is celebrated all over the world, the date of the much-awaited occasion varies.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, however the date on which the festival falls is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on the evening of 2 May, following which Eid ul Fitr will fall on Tuesday, 3 May, this year.

As per the Central government's calendar, Meethi Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in India on 3 May, which is a gazetted holiday.

Why does the date of the festival change every year?

The date of Eid changes every year since it is based on the Hijri calendar, which is based on the moon (lunar calendar). Thus, according to the Islamic calendar, any month starts with the sighting of the crescent moon and the proclamation of religious authorities regarding the same.

Eid ul-Fitr or Meethi Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. On the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, Muslims offer prayers and express gratitude to Allah for giving them the strength to observe and celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

The day is celebrated with great joy and fervour by Muslims across the world. Elaborate feasts are organised, people wear new clothes and fragrances, and they meet their kin and friends. Children receive money and gifts from their elders, a tradition called Eidi.

