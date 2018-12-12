Editors Guild of India suspends MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal over sexual misconduct charges; seeks response from Gautam Adhikari

The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday suspended the memberships of former Union minister MJ Akbar and former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal over allegations of sexual misconduct against them.

The Guild had sought the views of its Executive Committee (EC) on what action should be taken against Akbar (a dormant member at present and one of its past presidents), Tejpal and senior journalist Gautam Adhikari "in light of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against them", a statement said.

Editors Guild of India has issued a statement. You may also read it here - https://t.co/xrPM0vb2jK pic.twitter.com/UCSktHNKgY — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) December 12, 2018

A majority of the EC members suggested that Akbar and Tejpal's memberships be suspended. Office bearers of the Guild discussed the EC's comments and concurred with the view that Akbar and Tejpal should be suspended from the Guild. The Guild decided it would seek Adhikari's response before deciding on his membership.

Akbar was accused by 16 women journalists of sexual harassment and assault whereas seventeen other women asked the courts to take in their testimonies while evaluating Akbar’s defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, who was among the first journalists to name him.

In October, Akbar resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs following the allegations. On the other hand, Tejpal is charged for alleged sexual assault of a junior female colleague in a Goa hotel in November 2013. He was subsequently arrested and is currently out on bail.

With inputs from PTI