ED to make Rajeev Saxena turn approver in AgustaWestland case, likely to seek court approval today

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to make Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, who on 30 January was brought to India, an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

The ED and Saxena's counsel have given their consent for this move and they are likely to seek a local court’s approval for the same, most likely on Wednesday, ED sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had reserved its order on the bail plea filed by Saxena, a decision on which will be taken by the court on Wednesday.

"After the bail order, ED and Saxena's counsel are likely to file an application seeking a grant of pardon as an accused and consent for becoming an approver in the alleged AgustaWestland money laundering case," the sources said.

Saxena is the co-accused in the money laundering case along with his wife Shivani Saxena, a Dubai based businesswoman, who is currently on regular bail.

In his bail plea, Saxena has said that he has been cooperating with the investigative agency and has been providing all necessary information for the investigation. He is, therefore, not required for further custodial interrogation, the bail plea noted.

Saxena's Counsel Senior advocate Geeta Luthra had argued that he is seeking bail on medical grounds."He is an extremely sick person with advanced terminal diseases. The applicant has coronary heart disease with four stents in his heart and hypertension,” Saxena’s counsel had informed the court.

"The applicant (Rajeev Saxena) also has advanced stage leukaemia (blood cancer) and is terminally ill. The applicant is suffering radiating back pain, numbness and heaviness in legs, neck pain and muscle spasms," stated the bail plea filed in the court. The court is expected to pronounce the order on bail on Wednesday.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India in the wee hours of 31 January in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from the AgustaWestland company.

He was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier. The banks, in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG.

The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, claimed the government dossier.

