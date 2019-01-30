AgustaWestland scam: After Christian Michel, now co-accused Rajiv Saxena extradited to India from UAE

After the extradition of 'middleman' Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland chopper scam on 4 December, 2018, now Rajiv Saxena, a co-accused in the case has been extradited to India on Wednesday.

According to sources, Saxena is likely to land in Delhi on Wednesday night.

In December, 2018, the UAE government had extradited Christian Michel in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in December, 2018, in a reply to Dubai-based businessman Saxena's bail plea, had informed the court about the request for his extradition from Dubai as he had failed to join the investigation even after repeated reminders.

In October, a Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Saxena after the ED informed the court that he was not joining the investigation even after repeated summons.

Saxena's name figured in a chargesheet filed against his wife Shivani, who is currently out on bail after being arrested by the ED.

