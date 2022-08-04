ED summons arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife in money laundering case

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai court Sanjay Raut's ED custody in the Patra Chawl case till 8 August. The central agency arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the chawl

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha in a money laundering case, according to several media reports.

Summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha's accounts came to light, News18 reported.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai court Sanjay Raut's ED custody in the Patra Chawl money laundering case till 8 August. While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

The central agency arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

On Monday, the court remanded him in ED custody till 4 August.

At the end of his initial remand, the probe agency produced Raut before special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande. It sought extension of his custody for further probe into the matter.

After hearing both sides, the court extended the custody till 8 August.

The ED had earlier told the court that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

With inputs from agencies

