ED registers FEMA case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violation, say officials

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against the British Broadcasting Service (BBC) India for alleged foreign exchange violation, say officials

The BBC has no FDI approval in India, the Enforcement Directorate stated earlier today.

The BBC, in January, released a documentary film titled ‘India: The Modi Question,” that features the Gujarat riots of 2002. The film caused controversy for alluding to PM Modi’s role in the riots whereas disregarding the Supreme Court clean chit to Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier in February questioned the timing of the documentary.

“Actual politics” is being conducted “ostensibly as media” by people who do not have the “courage to come into the political field,” Jaishankar said while discussing the controversial documentary.

Terming the furore as “politics by another means,” he said, “Sometimes politics of India doesn’t even originate in its borders, it comes from outside.”

“We are not debating just a documentary or a speech that somebody gave in a European city or a newspaper edits somewhere we are debating, actually politics, which is being conducted ostensibly as media there is a phrase ‘war by other means’ this is politics by another means I mean you will do a hatchet job, you want to do a hatchet job and say this is just another quest for truth which we decided after 20 years to put at this time,” he said.

