ED, CBI, IT like toys for BJP: Tejashwi Yadav

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday temporarily sealed the office of Young Indian company housed in the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed the central investigative agencies and said that they look only target people from Opposition parties.

"Be it ED, CBI, IT, they unfortunately work as BJP's cells. These constitutional investigative agencies are like toys for BJP. It's saddening that all such agencies are working under such tremendous pressure that even fair probe can't be done," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"We are not scared of any probe. We would like to remind these agencies - where is Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi?... no one is looking for them, they look only for people from TMC, Cong, RJD, SP. They work in two ways - buy who sells and scare who fears," he added.

His statement comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday temporarily sealed the office of Young Indian (YI) company housed in the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. Shortly after the ED action, the road to AICC headquarters was blocked by the Delhi police.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday resumed its raids at the office of Young Indian, after senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge presented himself before agency officials at the Herald House building in Delhi.

The 80-year-old Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha reached the building at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near ITO around 12:40 pm and met ED officials on the summons of the agency which sought his attendance during the raids at YI in his capacity of being the principal officer of the company.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38 per cent shareholding.

